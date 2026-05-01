MSC Yacht Club Debuts at 2026 Miami Grand Prix

MSC Cruises will debut an MSC Yacht Club experience at the 2026 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in the Marina. The multi-deck structure will span turns 5 through 9, with views of up to five turns and a new trackside hospitality setup inspired by the onboard MSC Yacht Club.

Suzanne Salas, EVP, Marketing, eCommerce & Sales for MSC Cruises USA, said: “Bringing the MSC Yacht Club concept from our ships to the track is an unrivaled opportunity to transform one of our most exclusive and celebrated onboard experiences into a bold, first-of-its-kind destination. From the striking super yacht design to the elevated hospitality and unmatched views of the action, this experience captures the innovation and premium service that define MSC Cruises and gives Formula 1 fans a taste of our signature mix of European style and American comfort.”

The multi-year structure will stand 50 feet tall and measure 264 by 96 feet, designed to resemble a superyacht. It will feature multiple viewing decks, open-air terraces, lounges, shaded seating and pools near the track.

The Marina, presented by MSC Cruises, will also include a general admission platform at Turn 7 with views of one of the circuit’s most challenging sections.

Guests can access reserved trackside areas or shared MSC Yacht Club spaces, with details like signature towels and the Med by MSC scent.

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Each deck will offer different experiences:

• Marina Deck: Private cabanas with dedicated seating and lounge space

• Deck 1: Open-air lounge with water feature and track views

• Deck 2: Covered seating with all-day dining and a reservation-only Chef’s Table by Bagatelle

• Deck 3: Bar service, cocktails and covered seating with elevated views

• Captain’s Deck: Private space with 360-degree views

The concept reflects the MSC Yacht Club experience onboard, which includes private access areas, butler and concierge service, suites, a dedicated restaurant, lounge and sundeck.

It also builds on MSC Cruises’ partnership with Formula 1, which began in 2022, with continued title sponsorships across races including Austin, Barcelona and São Paulo in 2026.

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