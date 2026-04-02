Holland America Line Launches 153rd Anniversary Sale

For 153 years, Holland America Line has been sailing worldwide. This April, the line is marking the milestone with a month-long Anniversary Sale!

Running April 2 to 30, 2026, the promotion applies to select cruises departing from April 2026 through spring 2027, with itineraries ranging from four to 69 days. The offer includes up to 30% off cruise-only fares, onboard credits of up to $400 per stateroom, 50% reduced deposits, and free third and fourth guests when booked in the same stateroom.

“Celebrating 153 years of ocean exploration is about honoring the guests who have traveled the world with us,” said Beth Bodensteiner. “The Anniversary Sale is both a thank you to our loyal guests and an invitation to new travelers to experience our itineraries, destination experiences and service, with added value and savings.”

Sailings across all regions are included, spanning Alaska and Cruisetours, the Caribbean, Canada and New England, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Australia and New Zealand, South America and Antarctica, the Pacific Coast, Hawaii, Tahiti, the Panama Canal, Mexico and Asia. Collectors’ Voyages, which combine two back-to-back, non-repeating itineraries, are also part of the sale.

The Anniversary Sale can be combined with the line’s “Have It All” premium fare, which adds shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Guests receive up to $400 per stateroom in onboard credit, depending on stateroom category and cruise length, which can be used toward dining, spa services, shore excursions, beverages and onboard purchases.

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On select sailings, third and fourth guests ages 18 and under sail free when staying in the same stateroom.

The sale includes hundreds of cruises and Alaska Cruisetours across the fleet. Sample itineraries include:

7-day Alaska Explorer on Noordam, May 3, 2026, from $103 per person, per day

7-day Canada & New England: UNESCO Sites & Quebecois Nights on Zuiderdam, May 2, 2026, from $79 per person, per day

9-day Southern Caribbean on Nieuw Amsterdam, Oct. 30, 2026, from $89 per person, per day

10-day Signature Denali Alaska Cruisetour on Nieuw Amsterdam, May 31, 2026, from $100 per person, per day

7-day Eastern Caribbean Holiday: San Juan & St. Thomas on Eurodam, Dec. 19, 2026, from $143 per person, per day

35-day Voyage of the Vikings: çon Zuiderdam, July 18, 2026, from $240 per person, per day

Taxes and fees are included. The Anniversary Sale does not apply to cruises of three days or less or Grand Voyages.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL, or visit hollandamerica.com.