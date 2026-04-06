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AI Fixed Cruise Ship WiFi — Quvia Makes It Possible

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

Cruise connectivity has entered a new era, and it’s about much more than just Wi-Fi. In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with Kidsan Barnes of Quvia to explore how cruise lines are transforming connectivity into a fully integrated digital ecosystem. From AI-driven network optimization and multi-orbit satellite systems like Starlink to enhanced guest experiences, onboard revenue opportunities, and smarter ship operations, this conversation reveals how ships are evolving into fully connected floating cities. If you’re interested in the future of cruise technology and what it means for travelers, this is a must-watch.

Click below to watch the full interview.

Since the early 2000s, Porthole.com has been the go-to digital destination for cruise news, travel updates, and inspiring stories from Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine. The site delivers breaking industry news, ship reviews, destination spotlights, travel tips, and exclusive interviews for both seasoned travelers and those dreaming of their next voyage. Porthole.com connects an engaged audience of travel lovers with the very best of the cruise and travel world—anytime, anywhere.

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