AI Fixed Cruise Ship WiFi — Quvia Makes It Possible

Cruise connectivity has entered a new era, and it’s about much more than just Wi-Fi. In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with Kidsan Barnes of Quvia to explore how cruise lines are transforming connectivity into a fully integrated digital ecosystem. From AI-driven network optimization and multi-orbit satellite systems like Starlink to enhanced guest experiences, onboard revenue opportunities, and smarter ship operations, this conversation reveals how ships are evolving into fully connected floating cities. If you’re interested in the future of cruise technology and what it means for travelers, this is a must-watch.

Click below to watch the full interview.