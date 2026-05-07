Inside 4ocean: The Mission to Clean Our Oceans

What started as one man’s mission to clean the ocean has grown into a global movement making a real impact on our planet. In my exclusive interview with 4ocean founder 4ocean founder Alex Schulze, we dive into how millions of pounds of trash are being removed from our oceans and coastlines—and why the cruise industry has an important role to play in protecting the very waters we all love to explore. From sustainability and innovation to awareness and action, this conversation is eye-opening, inspiring, and proof that one idea really can change the world. If you care about the future of our oceans, this is an interview you don’t want to miss.

WATCH BELOW!