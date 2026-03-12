FeaturedVideos

Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Dave Koz Is Hosting a Luxury Cruise… So I Asked Him to Play

by Bill Panoff
What if your next cruise came with a private concert from Dave Koz?

I recently sat down with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz to talk about SOMMA 2026 — Jewels of the Adriatic, an extraordinary voyage sailing November 6–13, 2026 aboard Silversea’s beautiful Silver Nova.

For those familiar with Koz’s legendary Dave Koz & Friends at Sea cruises, you already know the magic that happens when world-class music meets the intimacy of a cruise ship. Now, Koz is taking that concept to a whole new level with SOMMA, an experience designed to bring together music, culture, cuisine, and meaningful connections in some of the Mediterranean’s most stunning destinations.

Imagine sailing through Athens, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar, Bari, and Venice, with each day offering a blend of exploration ashore and unforgettable moments onboard. Guests will enjoy intimate musical performances, curated culinary experiences, engaging conversations, and the chance to connect with fellow travelers who share a passion for music, travel, and extraordinary experiences.

Built on the 15-year sold-out success of the Dave Koz & Friends at Sea cruises, SOMMA represents a new chapter in experiential travel, blending luxury cruising with immersive entertainment and cultural discovery.

And of course, during our conversation, I couldn’t resist asking one important question:

Do you think I could convince Dave Koz to play the sax during my interview?

Click below to watch the full interview and learn more about this remarkable journey.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

