Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 Unveils “Beyond the Horizon” Program

Seatrade Cruise Global 2026, set for April 13–16 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, has announced its conference program.

The program includes a keynote moderated by CNBC correspondent Contessa Brewer with leaders from Carnival Corporation & plc., MSC Group, Royal Caribbean Group, and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

The 2026 theme is “Beyond the Horizon: Leveraging cruising’s strength and scale to drive innovation.”

“‘Beyond the Horizon’ captures a defining moment for cruise,” said Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand & Event Director, Seatrade Cruise Global. “Our industry has long been known for innovation, but what’s most compelling now is how that scale is being leveraged to invest in smarter technology, more immersive entertainment, healthier guest experiences, and stronger partnerships with destinations around the world. Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 is designed to reflect that evolution and challenge leaders to think about what comes next.”

New for 2026, the program adds more focus on wellness and entertainment. Sessions will also cover digital transformation, destination strategy, infrastructure investment, and sustainability.

Brewer will lead a discussion on the state of the cruise industry with Charles “Bud” Darr, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group; Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division at MSC Group; and Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc.

“Seatrade Cruise Global is one of the industry’s most important events, bringing leaders together to look ahead and help shape the future of cruise,” said Charles “Bud” Darr, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). “Our industry continues to advance through innovation, stronger guest experiences, deeper partnerships with destinations, and growing value across the global economy. This year’s program reflects that momentum and the opportunity ahead.”

Over four days, Seatrade Cruise Global will bring together more than 11,500 attendees and 650 exhibitors, including cruise executives, port authorities, suppliers, destination leaders, and hospitality companies. Sessions will cover AI in operations, sustainable design, retail and concessions, community engagement, and the relationship between ships and destinations.

