Victory Cruise Lines Plans $5M Fleet Upgrades for 2026

Victory Cruise Lines is carrying out a $5 million fleet enhancement program across Victory I and Victory II during the 2026 layup period, including technical upgrades, regulatory inspections and guest experience improvements ahead of the next season.

The scope includes main engine top end overhauls, crane recertifications, drydock improvements, selective deck replacement and a full exterior repaint. Annual regulatory inspections are being conducted with the United States Coast Guard.

“Our layup period is a disciplined investment cycle,” said David William Kelly, Chief Operating Officer. “This $5 million reinvestment reflects our long-term commitment to the technical integrity of our vessels and the onboard experience.”

Work is led by Dave Martin, Senior Director of Marine, and Chris Merrick, Director of Marine, overseeing mechanical servicing, structural work and compliance across both ships.

“From propulsion systems to lifting equipment and certifications, this work ensures the vessels meet regulatory requirements and operate reliably,” Martin said.

Interior and hotel projects, overseen by Andrew Felisberto, Director of Hotel Operations, include a redesigned Coastal Dining Room entrance, new windows in The Grill, upgraded lighting in public areas and a new sound system in the Compass Lounge. Custom carpeting is being installed in the restaurant and stair towers, along with new wall coverings in select spaces. Soft goods and upholstery are also being refreshed.

Galley upgrades and mobile cooking stations in the Compass Lounge will support live demonstrations and culinary competitions.

Crew areas are being refreshed with new flooring and updated fixtures. Both ships maintain fully equipped medical centers with an onboard physician.

Victory I and Victory II will return to service for the 2026 sailing season on the Great Lakes and Canadian coasts.

For reservations or more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-855-556-7193 or visit VictoryCruiseLines.com.