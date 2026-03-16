MSC Group’s Cruise Division Launches MSC Creative Studios

MSC Group’s Cruise Division has launched MSC Creative Studios to develop and produce entertainment for its brands.

The company has acquired a production studio in Edinburgh, Scotland, which is being renovated into a facility for show development and performer training. The studio is expected to be fully operational by July 2026 and will support productions for MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys starting with the end of the 2026 season.

MSC Creative Studios will bring creative, technical and production teams together in one location. The facility will include an aerial rehearsal space, 11 dance studios, six vocal studios, a technical recording studio, offices, green rooms, changing areas and storage for scenery, props and costumes. It will support rehearsals, technical training, stagecraft development and performer preparation before shows launch on board.

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment for MSC Cruise Division, said “Having a dedicated home for our entertainment development and training is essential as we continue to expand the scale and ambition of our productions. This state-of-art facility will help ensure our shows are launch-ready and consistently delivered at the highest quality, reinforcing the Cruise Division’s long-term commitment to innovation in onboard entertainment. MSC Creative Studios will be a vibrant hub where performers, technicians and creatives can collaborate from the very start of every project. Based in Edinburgh, one of the world’s great cultural capitals, the studio will draw inspiration from the city’s rich artistic energy and we are looking forward to seeing it come to life and to share the exciting new concepts it will bring to our guests on MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys.”

Roles for performers and creatives are currently being advertised. To apply, visit HERE.