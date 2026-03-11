MSC Cruises announced plans to upgrade the MSC Yacht Club Restaurant across its Fantasia Class ships. The updated design is already available on MSC Splendida. The refreshed restaurant features a more modern look with darker tones, soft textures, and new lighting. The layout also adds subtle partitions for more privacy while keeping the open space and ocean views. The upgrades are part of MSC Cruises’ ongoing refurbishment program to modernize its ships and improve the guest experience, with several updates focused on the MSC Yacht Club, the line’s all-inclusive luxury area.

MSC Yacht Club Restaurant Debuts on MSC Splendida

The redesigned MSC Yacht Club Restaurant first debuted on MSC Splendida after the ship’s recent refurbishment at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard. The upgrades will roll out to the rest of the Fantasia Class ships over the next few years. MSC Fantasia is scheduled for completion in December 2026, followed by MSC Divina in April 2027 and MSC Preziosa in February 2028.

The MSC Yacht Club restaurant offers a private dining space for guests staying in the Yacht Club, with a rotating menu, a dedicated culinary team, and an onboard sommelier.

The restaurant is part of the MSC Yacht Club, often described as a “ship within a ship.” Guests staying in the Yacht Club have access to private spaces, including a restaurant, lounge, and sundeck, along with 24-hour butler and concierge service.

Future Cruise Offices Also Updated

MSC Cruises is also updating the Future Cruise offices on its Fantasia Class ships. These spaces allow guests to plan and book another cruise while onboard and now feature more seating, updated furnishings, and ocean views. The redesigned office is already available on MSC Divina, MSC Preziosa, and MSC Splendida, with MSC Fantasia set to complete its upgrades later this year.

