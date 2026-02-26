MSC Cruises to Enhance MSC Poesia

MSC Cruises announced that MSC Poesia will enter dry dock at Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Malta as part of the line’s fleet upgrades.

The project will add an MSC Yacht Club with 69 suites, private amenities, and 24 hour butler service. Two new specialty restaurants will debut: Butcher’s Cut, an American style steakhouse, and Kaito Sushi Bar, serving sushi and Asian dishes. The ship will also receive a redesigned MSC Aurea Spa, an updated MSC Gym powered by Technogym®, a Gentleman’s Barber, new workout studios, an outdoor Aurea area, and the Top 15 Exclusive Solarium. The work will be completed ahead of MSC Poesia’s Alaska season in May 2026.

MSC Poesia is the second Musica Class ship to undergo upgrades at the Maltese yard, following MSC Magnifica, which completed its refit in December and is currently sailing on the MSC World Cruise 2026.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said: “This major refurbishment of MSC Poesia reflects our continued efforts and commitment to investing in our fleet and delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Earlier this month, MSC Cruises confirmed that MSC Yacht Club will also be added to MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra. Once complete, all four Musica Class ships will feature MSC Yacht Club.

From May through September 2026, MSC Poesia will sail 7 night Alaska itineraries from Seattle. The ship will then reposition to Miami for Caribbean cruises in winter 2026 to 2027 before returning to Alaska in summer 2027.

MSC Yacht Club suites are now open for booking.