Explora Journeys Reveals New Brand Campaign

Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand from the MSC Group, is redefining luxury hospitality. On February 24 in New York, the brand launched a new global campaign created by McCann Paris and directed by Jonas Lindstroem. The campaign offers a fresh perspective on what Explora Journeys delivers and aims to connect with a new generation of luxury travelers.

Taking a different approach from traditional cruise advertising, the campaign uses a playful, cinematic style. Through a series of “Maybes,” it shows that Explora Journeys is more than a cruise, it is a five-star floating hotel that highlights what makes the brand unique.

Guided by the vision, “The finest of everything, everywhere, all at once,” the campaign presents the ship as a moving luxury boutique resort, showcasing a new approach to ocean travel.

“We are suggesting that the most compelling hotel experiences – now and in the future – may not be found on land at all,” says Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. By embracing a more playful, cinematic narrative, we are inviting the most discerning guests to see ocean travel from a new perspective—one where the ocean is not simply a passage between destinations, but a place for perspective, restoration, and personal discovery.

The campaign is rolling out worldwide across digital, social, print, and select outdoor channels. It reinforces the idea that the ocean is not just a destination, but an experience, engaging loyal guests while inviting new travelers to explore it for themselves.