Oceania Cruises Launches Ambassador Program

Oceania Cruises has launched its new Oceania Club Ambassador Program, rewarding loyal guests for referring friends and family. When a member refers someone who books their first Oceania cruise, both receive $200 in savings!

“The Oceania Club Ambassador Program invites Oceania Club members to introduce new guests to the intimate luxury, immersive itineraries and genuine hospitality that define an Oceania Cruises voyage,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “The program embraces the joy that comes from sharing a travel experience that feels truly personal and rewarding.”

Oceania Cruises offers destination-focused itineraries, high-quality dining, and well-appointed suites and staterooms. Guests visit major cities, island destinations, and smaller ports, with shore excursions designed to provide cultural insight.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Orders Fifth Sonata Class Ship for 2037 Delivery

More about the program

Through the Oceania Club Ambassador Program, members can refer friends and family who are new to Oceania Cruises. Both the member and the new guest receive a $200 Future Cruise Credit.

To qualify, the referred guest must complete the Ambassador Referral Form at OceaniaCruises.com/ambassador within 14 days of making a deposit.

The program applies to new, full-fare bookings by first-time guests. Credits may be used on existing or future reservations before final payment. Members may use up to four credits per booking, and credits are valid for three years. Referring and referred guests do not need to travel together. The program is for personal referrals only and may not be promoted publicly or on social media.

Will you be exploring this new program? Let us know in the comments!