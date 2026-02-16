Oceania Cruises has ordered a fifth Sonata Class ship from Fincantieri, set to be delivered in 2037! The order comes after strong demand for Oceania Sonata, which had the cruise lines biggest booking day when it opened for sale in January. The new ship will be part of the line’s next-generation fleet, offering more space, additional suites, and dining options.

Oceania Sonata is scheduled to launch in August 2027. The Sonata Class ships will be about one-third larger than previous vessels and will introduce new suite categories, redesigned upper deck accommodations, and expanded dining venues.

“Oceania Sonata will set a new benchmark for spaciousness, artistry and residential comfort,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “The record-setting demand for Oceania Sonata affirms that travelers are seeking choice, connection and authentic experiences. The addition of a fifth Sonata Class ship allows us to provide our guests even more enriching, experiential travel opportunities.”

What’s to come

Two new restaurants will debut on Oceania Sonata: La Table by Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, created in partnership with the French Culinary Association, and Nikkei Kitchen, which focuses on Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine.

Oceania Arietta, the first sister ship to Oceania Sonata, will open for sale in 2027 and will feature similar design and amenities.

Oceania Sonata’s inaugural season begins in August 2027 with sailings in Europe before repositioning to the Caribbean and Latin America. Ports include Rome, Barcelona, Athens, Paros, Koper, Tortola, Bermuda, Manzanillo and Puerto Quetzal, along with a daytime transit of the Panama Canal.

Featured sailings include:

Mediterranean Collage (Maiden Voyage)

Rome to Trieste, departing August 7, 2027, 14 days.

Halcyon Holidays

Miami to Los Angeles, departing December 19, 2027, 16 days.

For more information, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.