Star Princess and Princess Executives Honored by Chaine des Rotisseurs

On February 14, 2026, Star Princess was honored by the Chaine des Rotisseurs Miami Bailliage during a special Valentine’s Day celebration!

A recognition plate was presented to Rodrigo Llaguna, newly appointed Princess COO, and Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage, acknowledging their leadership and the brand’s ongoing commitment to culinary excellence at sea.

Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved recognition and continued dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences onboard.