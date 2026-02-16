Brightline Debuts Freedom Express Train for America’s 250th Anniversary

Today, Brightline unveiled its Freedom Express train, featuring a new exterior design in partnership with America250, the nonpartisan organization leading the nation’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The 10‑coach Freedom Express is wrapped in a bold, patriotic design, with each coach representing a defining moment in U.S. history:

The Signing of the Declaration of Independence (1776): formally established the United States

Washington Crossing the Delaware (1776): boosted morale and helped turn the Revolutionary War

Lincoln at Gettysburg (1863): reshaped America’s commitment to equality and democracy

Golden Spike Ceremony (1869): completed the first transcontinental railroad

Statue of Liberty (1886): a symbol of freedom and welcome

Ellis Island Immigration (1892‑1954): millions of immigrants helped shape America

Wright Brothers’ First Flight (1903): marked the start of powered flight

Flag Raising at Iwo Jima (1945): symbolized sacrifice and victory in WWII

Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lincoln Memorial (1963): a key moment in the Civil Rights Movement

Apollo 11 Moon Landing (1969): made the U.S. the first nation to land humans on the Moon

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the moments that have shaped our nation and the people who continue to move it forward,” said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. “Brightline’s Freedom Express offers a compelling way to share that history with communities across Florida, and we’re proud to partner with them to commemorate this milestone.”

The Freedom Express will operate regularly through July 2026. The inaugural ride took place on Monday, Feb. 16, from Orlando to Miami, welcoming local community heroes, partners, and transportation advocates aboard.

Throughout the year, Brightline will partner with organizations celebrating America’s 250th, including HistoryMiami, which will give guests the chance to see the original Bill of Rights. More details are available at www.gobrightline.com/events/2026/america-250.