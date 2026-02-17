Ilma Welcomes Johanna Ortiz for Limited-Time Yacht Takeover

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is partnering with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz for an exclusive collaboration, debuting February 17 aboard Ilma. Running from Ilma’s Winter 2026 Caribbean season through Summer 2026 in the Mediterranean, Decks 9 and 10 feature Ortiz’s prints and craftsmanship.

“Johanna Ortiz brings an unmistakable point of view that embodies culture, emotion, and beauty in motion,” said Gaby Aiguesvives, Chief Marketing Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “The brand’s vision aligns naturally with how we curate our voyages, where thoughtful design and storytelling enhance every moment on board. This collaboration invites guests to experience life at sea through a fashion-led lens that feels effortless and authentic.”

The takeover features Ortiz’s Tropical Exuberance prints, inspired by Caribbean flora and her signature sailing rope motif. Decks 9 and 10 showcase La Rumba and La Siesta: Deck 10 brings deep blues to the pool and bar, while Deck 9 uses tropical greens for a calm lounge. Bars offer cocktails and mocktails inspired by Ortiz’s favorite botanicals and fruits, and the onboard boutique carries a curated selection of her ready-to-wear.

“La Rumba and La Siesta reflect two moods I love when I travel, moments of celebration and moments of pause,” said Johanna Ortiz. “Both are deeply connected to nature, craftsmanship, and the joy of living life.”

The collaboration reflects Ortiz’s love of exploration and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s focus on connection and discovery, balancing social spaces with moments of pause.