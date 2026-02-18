Featured

Why Seattle Is a Top Cruise Port in 2026 | Exclusive Interview with Port of Seattle & Visit Seattle

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Seattle continues to set the standard as one of North America’s leading cruise homeports, but what’s driving its success?

In this exclusive interview, we sat down with Lynda Springmann, Director of Cruise Operations at the Port of Seattle, and Caitlyn Shearer, Manager of Tourism Development at Visit Seattle.

We discuss:

• What’s new for cruisers sailing from Seattle
• How the Port of Seattle is enhancing operations and sustainability
• How the city is elevating the pre- and post-cruise experience
• Why Seattle continues to be a top choice for major cruise lines
• What travelers can expect in upcoming cruise seasons

From innovation at the port to destination development across the city, this conversation reveals why Seattle remains a powerhouse in the Alaska cruise market and beyond.

If you’re planning an Alaska cruise or considering Seattle as your departure port, this is a must-watch.

WATCH BELOW!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

You may also like

MSC Cruises and Wynn Las Vegas Launch Rewards...

Ilma Welcomes Johanna Ortiz for Limited-Time Yacht Takeover

Brightline Debuts Freedom Express Train for America’s 250th...

Star Princess and Princess Executives Honored by Chaine...

Oceania Cruises Orders Fifth Sonata Class Ship for...

Swan Hellenic Introduces Five Golf Courses on 2026...

Stay at Gale Miami Hotel Before Your PortMiami...

Explora Journeys Opens Reservations for 2029 Inaugural World...

Celebrity Cruises’ Le Voyage Earns Forbes Five-Star Rating...

MSC Cruises to Air Summer 2026 Soccer Matches...

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.