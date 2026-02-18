Why Seattle Is a Top Cruise Port in 2026 | Exclusive Interview with Port of Seattle & Visit Seattle

Seattle continues to set the standard as one of North America’s leading cruise homeports, but what’s driving its success?

In this exclusive interview, we sat down with Lynda Springmann, Director of Cruise Operations at the Port of Seattle, and Caitlyn Shearer, Manager of Tourism Development at Visit Seattle.

We discuss:

• What’s new for cruisers sailing from Seattle

• How the Port of Seattle is enhancing operations and sustainability

• How the city is elevating the pre- and post-cruise experience

• Why Seattle continues to be a top choice for major cruise lines

• What travelers can expect in upcoming cruise seasons

From innovation at the port to destination development across the city, this conversation reveals why Seattle remains a powerhouse in the Alaska cruise market and beyond.

If you’re planning an Alaska cruise or considering Seattle as your departure port, this is a must-watch.