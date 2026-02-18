MSC Cruises and Wynn Las Vegas Launch Rewards Program Perks

MSC Cruises is now the exclusive cruise partner for Wynn Rewards, Wynn Las Vegas’ loyalty program. Members at all tiers can enjoy annual cruise perks, including special pricing, free staterooms, and onboard casino incentives.

Top-tier members get access to the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ luxury “ship-within-a-ship,” featuring suites, 24-hour butler service, a private restaurant and lounge, and exclusive pool and sun deck areas.

Wynn Rewards members may also qualify for invite-only cruise giveaways throughout the year.

Elisa Mattsson-Shen, Senior Vice President, Global Casino at MSC Cruises, said: “This partnership with Wynn Las Vegas creates a natural extension of two brands known for exceptional hospitality, sophistication, and premium guest experiences. As MSC Cruises continues to expand in North America, collaborations like this allow us to connect with discerning travelers in meaningful ways. We’re proud to welcome Wynn Rewards members aboard and introduce them to our unique blend of European style and American comfort – including the elevated luxury of the MSC Yacht Club.”

The partnership reinforces MSC Cruises’ commitment to North American travelers. With new ships, expanded itineraries, and upgraded infrastructure in the region, MSC Cruises continues to grow through innovation and strategic partnerships.