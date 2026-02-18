Cruise NewsFeatured

MSC Cruises and Wynn Las Vegas Launch Rewards Program Perks

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Cruises is now the exclusive cruise partner for Wynn Rewards, Wynn Las Vegas’ loyalty program. Members at all tiers can enjoy annual cruise perks, including special pricing, free staterooms, and onboard casino incentives.

Top-tier members get access to the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ luxury “ship-within-a-ship,” featuring suites, 24-hour butler service, a private restaurant and lounge, and exclusive pool and sun deck areas.

Wynn Rewards members may also qualify for invite-only cruise giveaways throughout the year.

RELATED: MSC Cruises to Air Summer 2026 Soccer Matches Fleetwide

Elisa Mattsson-Shen, Senior Vice President, Global Casino at MSC Cruises, said: “This  partnership with Wynn Las Vegas creates a natural extension of two brands known for exceptional  hospitality, sophistication, and premium guest experiences. As MSC Cruises continues to expand in  North America, collaborations like this allow us to connect with discerning travelers in meaningful  ways. We’re proud to welcome Wynn Rewards members aboard and introduce them to our unique  blend of European style and American comfort – including the elevated luxury of the MSC Yacht Club.”

The partnership reinforces MSC Cruises’ commitment to North American travelers. With new ships, expanded itineraries, and upgraded infrastructure in the region, MSC Cruises continues to grow through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

Why Seattle Is a Top Cruise Port in...

Ilma Welcomes Johanna Ortiz for Limited-Time Yacht Takeover

Brightline Debuts Freedom Express Train for America’s 250th...

Star Princess and Princess Executives Honored by Chaine...

Oceania Cruises Orders Fifth Sonata Class Ship for...

Swan Hellenic Introduces Five Golf Courses on 2026...

Stay at Gale Miami Hotel Before Your PortMiami...

Explora Journeys Opens Reservations for 2029 Inaugural World...

Celebrity Cruises’ Le Voyage Earns Forbes Five-Star Rating...

MSC Cruises to Air Summer 2026 Soccer Matches...

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.