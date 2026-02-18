Victory Cruise Lines invites travelers to celebrate America250 with small ship, all-inclusive cruises across all five Great Lakes. As the only cruise line that docks at downtown Chicago’s Navy Pier, Victory is introducing a new guided “Navy Pier Culinary and History Collection” in 2026. This walking and food-focused tour explores the landmark while celebrating America’s milestone anniversary. Chicago remains a key destination for Victory, with multiple round-trip cruises departing from Navy Pier.

“As America marks its 250th anniversary, our guests are traveling through the living story of the United States,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “From Chicago to Detroit to Cleveland and beyond, these historic ports reflect the soul of the nation — its ingenuity, diversity and enduring pride. We look forward to offering a new Chicago Navy Pier experience and sharing this extended anniversary celebration with our guests as we journey through some of America’s most meaningful cities.”

The fully guided Chicago walking and food tour at Navy Pier costs $99 per person and lets guests explore the city’s history while tasting its most famous foods like deep-dish pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a local dessert.

Victory Cruise Lines 2026 cruises celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and visit cities across the Great Lakes, including Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit. Some trips are around July 4th and include fireworks and patriotic events. Cruises also visit ports like Milwaukee and others connected by the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Each cruise includes a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, transfers, oceanview rooms, a shore excursion in every port, multiple dining options, unlimited drinks, Wi-Fi, live entertainment, and enrichment programs.

For reservations, contact your travel advisor or call 1-855-556-7193. Visit www.VictoryCruiseLines.com.

