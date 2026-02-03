Victory Cruise Lines Reveals 2027 Itineraries

Victory Cruise Lines, which offers all-inclusive small ship cruises on the Great Lakes and Canadian coasts, has shared its 2027 itineraries!

The season runs from April through October and includes Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway, Canadian Maritimes, and Atlantic Coast voyages. Victory remains the only cruise line focused on the Great Lakes, with season-long sailings and close access to destinations.

“Our 2027 season reflects what our guests and travel advisor partners want — even more choice, more depth, and more unforgettable moments in destinations that larger ships simply can’t reach,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “From expanded Atlantic Coast itineraries to a strong return of Great Lakes favorites, we will continue to deliver memorable, immersive experiences that are authentic and meaningful.”

Victory Cruise Lines’ 2027 season includes 43 sailings, with 19 covering all five Great Lakes. Highlights include the 35-night Grand Great Half Loop from Chicago to Jacksonville and cruises across the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway, Canadian Maritimes, and Atlantic Coast.

Returning favorites include all five Great Lakes itineraries between Chicago and Toronto, Chicago roundtrips to Lake Superior and Thunder Bay, Montreal and Quebec City roundtrips along the St. Lawrence Seaway, and Atlantic Coast voyages from Jacksonville and Halifax.

New itineraries for 2027 include roundtrips from Halifax, Quebec City, and Montreal, covering the St. Lawrence Seaway, Great Lakes, and Atlantic Canada. New ports this season include Eastport, Maine, and Kingston, Ontario, along with expanded stops in Trois-Rivières, Baie-Comeau, and Saguenay.

Victory Cruise Lines voyages include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers, all-inclusive dining and beverages, one shore excursion per port, Wi-Fi, entertainment, and exclusive downtown docking, including Navy Pier in Chicago.

For reservations or more information, contact your travel advisor, call 1-855-556-7193, or visit www.VictoryCruiseLines.com.

Will you be sailing with Victory Cruise Lines? Let us know in the comments!