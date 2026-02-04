MSC Cruises and ORCA Partner for Alaska Season

MSC Cruises is partnering with marine conservation organization ORCA for its inaugural Alaska season in summer 2026. The partnership was officially announced at CLIA’s Pacific Northwest Symposium in Anchorage, Alaska, where cruise and conservation leaders gathered to discuss sustainable operations. The announcement highlights MSC Cruises’ leadership in science-driven conservation and sets the tone for the company’s debut Alaskan season.

As part of the initiative, an ORCA-trained Marine Mammal Observer will be on board the MSC Poesia to watch whales and see how they respond to cruise ships. The observer will spend a month on the ship during peak whale season, from late July through late August, gathering detailed data on whale behavior in Alaskan waters. The information collected will be shared with the scientific community and used to support ORCA’s whale avoidance training for deck crews across the cruise and shipping industries, including MSC Cruises.

Linden Coppell, Vice President, Sustainability & ESG at MSC Cruises, said: “As we prepare for our inaugural season in Alaska, it was important for us to take a proactive, science-led approach to operating in one of the world’s most environmentally sensitive regions. Partnering with ORCA allows us to combine expert research, enhanced crew training and meaningful guest engagement to better understand how vessels interact with whales and how we can further reduce risk. This collaboration reflects our broader commitment to protecting marine biodiversity while continuing to evolve how our industry operates responsibly.”

ORCA will also provide guidance on Alaska experiences by reviewing whale watching excursions, identifying responsible operators, and offering ongoing feedback throughout the season to support sustainable wildlife tourism.

Steve Jones, COO at ORCA, said: “As ORCA enters it’s 25th year, we see more than ever before the opportunity the cruise industry has to play a meaningful part in protecting whales. MSC Cruises is showing that they plan to go above and beyond to embed conservation as a part of the wonderful program they are offering this summer. We’re proud to be a part of making their debut Alaskan season an experience their guests will never forget.”

Guest education is another key part of the partnership. On each sailing, the ORCA observer will host onboard sessions to explain the research and introduce guests to ORCA’s citizen science programs, helping them connect more deeply with Alaska’s marine environment.

The partnership coincides with MSC Cruises’ first Alaska season, with the newly upgraded MSC Poesia sailing seven-night itineraries from Seattle. Strong demand has already prompted the company to open sales for its 2027 Alaska season, reflecting a long-term commitment to responsible operations in the region.

