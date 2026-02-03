New Ships, New Ports, New Offices.

In this behind-the-scenes, one-on-one conversation, I sit down with Ruben Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of MSC Group’s North America Cruise Division, inside the company’s new Miami offices for an in-depth look at one of the most dynamic growth stories in cruising today. Ruben shares how MSC Cruises is expanding across the globe with new ships, new ports, and new offices, while also outlining the continued evolution of Explora Journeys, the company’s luxury lifestyle cruise brand. We discuss innovation, guest experience, and MSC’s long-term commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

It’s a candid, forward-looking discussion that offers real insight into how MSC is scaling with purpose—and helping shape the future of cruising.