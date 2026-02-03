Featured

New Ships, New Ports, New Offices.

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

In this behind-the-scenes, one-on-one conversation, I sit down with Ruben Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of MSC Group’s North America Cruise Division, inside the company’s new Miami offices for an in-depth look at one of the most dynamic growth stories in cruising today. Ruben shares how MSC Cruises is expanding across the globe with new ships, new ports, and new offices, while also outlining the continued evolution of Explora Journeys, the company’s luxury lifestyle cruise brand. We discuss innovation, guest experience, and MSC’s long-term commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

It’s a candid, forward-looking discussion that offers real insight into how MSC is scaling with purpose—and helping shape the future of cruising.

Click below to watch!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

