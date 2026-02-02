MSC Yacht Club Expands to MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra

MSC Cruises announced that the MSC Yacht Club will be added to two more ships, MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra. With these upgrades, all four Musica class ships, MSC Poesia, MSC Magnifica, MSC Musica, and MSC Orchestra, will feature MSC Yacht Club.

About MSC Yacht Club

MSC Yacht Club is a “ship within a ship” experience designed for guests who want more privacy and personalized service. It includes spacious suites, 24-hour butler service, and a dedicated concierge, along with exclusive spaces such as a private restaurant, lounge, and sundeck. Guests still have easy access to the ship’s full range of dining, entertainment, and activities.

MSC Yacht Club guests receive daily in-suite offerings such as fresh fruit, macarons, and chocolates, along with a complimentary bottle of premium spirits selected by the guest. Unpacking and packing services, as well as private shopping appointments in onboard boutiques, are also available.

Guests have access to MED by MSC, the cruise line’s organic bath amenities created for MSC Yacht Club. Private excursions and transportation can be arranged for guests who prefer more customized experiences ashore.

With the addition of MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra, MSC Yacht Club will be available on 19 ships across the fleet.

Itineraries

MSC Musica will sail in South America from November 2026 through April 2027, offering cruises to Brazilian destinations and eight to nine-night holiday sailings to Buenos Aires, Montevideo, and Punta del Este over Christmas and New Year. The season ends with a 16-night transatlantic sailing from Santos to Genoa, departing April 1, 2027.

MSC Orchestra will operate with MSC Yacht Club from Bari, Italy, from March 13 through April 24, 2027, sailing to destinations in Türkiye, including Izmir and Istanbul, with additional calls in Piraeus and Corfu, Greece.

Sales for the MSC Yacht Club suites on both ships will open soon.

