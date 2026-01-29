MSC Magnifica Sails Through Panama Canal on 2026 World Cruise

MSC Cruises shared photos of the refurbished MSC Magnifica passing through the Panama Canal during her 2026 World Cruise.

The canal connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and guests on board got to see it up close, along with nearby rainforests and wildlife.

The ship has been updated with a new MSC Yacht Club, a refreshed MSC Aurea Spa, a gym, and new restaurants like Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar.

MSC Magnifica has already sailed from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean and Central America. After the Panama Canal, she will continue along the Pacific coast, visit North America, Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Indian Ocean islands, and Southern Africa before returning to Europe to finish her 131-night World Cruise.

For those looking for similar adventures, MSC also offers Panama Canal cruises on MSC Poesia in 2026 and 2027, as well as the 2027 World Cruise on MSC Magnifica.

MSC Poesia Grand Voyage (2026 and 2027)

Guests can experience the Panama Canal on MSC Poesia. In 2026, the ship will sail from Miami to Seattle starting April 23 on an 18-night cruise that includes a full Panama Canal transit. Guests can stay in the MSC Yacht Club, dine at the new Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar, and enjoy the updated MSC Aurea Spa.

MSC Poesia will also run a Grand Voyage from April 8 to 26, 2027, ahead of her second Alaska season.

MSC Magnifica World Cruise 2027

MSC Magnifica’s 2027 World Cruise begins January 4, 2027, for 121 nights. The ship will visit 45 destinations in 25 countries across five continents, including a Panama Canal transit.

Guests can board in Civitavecchia (Rome), Genoa, Marseille, or Barcelona on January 4–7, 2027.

