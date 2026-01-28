MSC Cruises is upgrading Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, its private island in the Bahamas, with new facilities to enhance the guest experience and an extended pier that will allow two ships to dock at once. The updates are expected to be complete by late 2027.

Since it opened in 2019, Ocean Cay has been a regular stop on MSC Cruises’ Caribbean trips. The island used to be an industrial site and was turned into a private island with beaches, water access, and activities, with a focus on protecting marine life.

The island has over two miles of beachfront across eight beaches, with plenty of spots to relax or swim. Guests can enjoy seven bars, casual dining at Seakers Food Court and food trucks, water activities, and shore excursions like snorkeling, watersports, climbing the lighthouse, and spotting local wildlife.

Starting in late 2027, visitors can expect even more: new restaurants and bars, a family-friendly lagoon, a dedicated adults-only beach, and more cabanas for rent.

Here’s what’s coming:

Dining: Four new options, including a specialty restaurant, buffets, and food markets, giving guests seven total choices.

Seakers Cove Family Beach: Upgraded with a playground, splashpad, ropes course, and games like ping-pong and foosball. There will also be fun activities and tournaments for the whole family.

Paradise Sands: A peaceful adults-only beach for sunbathing by day and cocktails at sunset.

More cabanas: More spots to relax in comfort and style.

Marine Conservation Experience: The MSC Foundation’s “Shifting Perspective” experience lets guests learn about ocean conservation through hands-on activities like coral restoration and exploring marine ecosystems.

Work on the pier is already underway, which will let two ships dock at the same time and make it easier for guests to get onto the island.

MSC Cruises is also building a second private island nearby, called Little Cay. It will focus on nature, beaches, and comfort, giving guests another island to visit.

Will you be exploring these new upgrades? Let us know in the comments!