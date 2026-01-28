Explora Journeys Announces New Ship Explora III

Explora Journeys, the luxury travel brand of MSC Group, has revealed details of its newest ship, Explora III! Designed to feel more like a hotel at sea, the ship focuses on space, dining, wellness, and ocean views.

Explora III will launch ahead of schedule in July 2026 with a Mediterranean Prelude Journey from July 24 to 29, followed by its naming ceremony in Barcelona on August 1. The ship will sail its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Lisbon on August 3, then operate itineraries in Northern Europe, Iceland, and Greenland later in the year. New features include additional dining venues, a second Owner’s Residence, expanded wellness and fitness areas, and a Chopard boutique.

“EXPLORA III represents a natural yet powerful evolution of our vision for ocean travel,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “She has been conceived as a destination in her own right – a luxury floating hotel that offers even greater space, comfort and choice of amenities, while welcoming the same carefully balanced number of guests as EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II. This deliberate continuity allows for a more generous experience throughout the ship, where new residences and thoughtfully designed suites, alongside expansive public areas, foster a genuine feeling of being at home at sea.”

Anna Nash added: “As the third ship in our fleet, EXPLORA III also marks an important milestone in our journey, bringing us halfway through our six-ship vision and reinforcing our long-term commitment to shaping a more refined future for ocean travel. EXPLORA III embodies our belief that true luxury lies in space, intention and the privilege of exploring the world at a more considered pace.”

Space and Layout

Explora III has 463 suites, similar to Explora I and II, but is longer, creating more public and outdoor space per guest. The ship offers a high staff-to-guest ratio, close to one crew member per guest.

The lobby has been redesigned with higher ceilings, open seating, and a central bar. A larger Conservatory Pool with a retractable glass roof anchors Deck 11, alongside three heated outdoor pools, whirlpools, and shaded cabanas.

Suites and Residences

All suites face the ocean and have private terraces. Explora III includes more Penthouses and Ocean Residences, plus two Owner’s Residences, one by Patricia Urquiola with a steam room.

Dining, Wellness, and Onboard Life

Dining options include returning restaurants from Explora I and II along with three new concepts, including a poolside venue, a chef-led tasting experience, and a wine-focused space. The ship has 12 bars and lounges, including a whisky bar and an outdoor cigar lounge.

Wellness and fitness spaces are consolidated on one deck, featuring a spa with new treatments, updated gym equipment, Pilates studios, outdoor workout areas, a sports court, and an extended running track with ocean views.

Shopping, Families, and Connectivity

Retail spaces include Cartier and, for the first time on Explora ships, Chopard, along with curated boutiques and rotating art displays. Dedicated spaces for kids and teens are available, with limits on the number of younger guests per sailing. Meeting rooms and strong WiFi support remote work at sea.

Launch Details

Explora III begins sailing in July 2026 following its preview voyage and Barcelona naming ceremony. The LNG-powered ship will operate itineraries in Northern Europe, Iceland, and Greenland.