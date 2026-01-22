Explora Journeys Adds Second Owner’s Residence on Explora III & IV

Explora Journeys, the luxury cruise brand of the MSC Group, is adding a second Owner’s Residence to EXPLORA III and IV! The first of these, designed with architect Patricia Urquiola, will debut on EXPLORA III in summer 2026 and on EXPLORA IV in 2027.

On EXPLORA III, the two Owner’s Residences are located aft on Decks 7 and 8 and are the largest accommodations on board, each measuring 280 sqm with 125 sqm of terrace space spanning the ship’s full width. Urquiola’s Residence on Deck 7 features a 155 sqm interior with a spacious living and dining area, a large ensuite bedroom, and oversized windows framing uninterrupted ocean views.

“Patricia’s work reflects a sensibility naturally aligned with Explora Journeys,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “She understands how considered design can evoke emotion and how the right balance of light, texture and form immediately imbues a sense of ease. This is central to our Ocean State of Mind, which invites guests to slow down and feel fully connected to their surroundings. In the Owner’s Residence, Patricia has translated that philosophy into spaces that feel generous, grounded and deeply attuned to the sea.”

EXPLORA III will sail its first Owner’s Residence journeys in the Mediterranean starting July 24, with the Maiden Voyage from Barcelona to Lisbon on August 3, followed by Northern Europe, Iceland, and Greenland itineraries.

“I imagined the Owner’s Residence as a space to be inhabited with the body as much as with the eyes, where textures and materials create a sense of protection while remaining open to the movement of the sea. For me, it is about creating a sense of belonging on the water. The project grew through a long-standing relationship of trust and continuous dialogue with the Aponte family and this project reflects that” said Patricia Urquiola.

The bedroom has a king-size bed, a big dressing area, and a marble bathroom with a bathtub, rain shower, double sinks, and even a steam room. The living and dining areas have plenty of seating, a dining table for eight, a bar, and a small powder room.

Outside on the terrace, there’s a whirlpool, dining space, and lounge chairs, all with ocean views. The design makes it easy to enjoy the sea from anywhere in the residence.

The residence can accommodate up to four adults when connected to an Ocean Terrace Suite, and a dedicated Residence Manager and butler take care of everything.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!