Ahead of the Australian Open, Explora Journeys hosted a small event with tennis player and Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner at Stokehouse in St Kilda on January 13. The evening marked the next step in their partnership and included an early look at a new onboard wellness program being created with Sinner and his performance team for Explora Journeys guests.

Sinner spoke about the training, recovery and mental focus that support his performance on court, and how important balance is to his routine. Those ideas are shaping the new program, which will be offered across all Explora Journeys ships beginning with the Mediterranean season in March 2026.

The program, called In Balance: A Jannik Sinner Ocean Wellness Program, will include movement, breathwork and recovery-focused experiences designed to help guests reset physically and mentally while at sea.

During a Q&A, Sinner shared how he manages pressure, stays focused during competition and builds recovery into his daily life. Guests were given a preview of how those practices will translate into onboard experiences.

The event also tied into Explora Journeys’ broader involvement in global sporting events. In 2025, guests watched the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from EXPLORA II in Monte Carlo, with access to curated onshore and onboard experiences. The brand will return in 2026 with EXPLORA I docked in Monaco during the race.

Through its partnership with Sinner, Explora Journeys continues to develop onboard experiences focused on wellness, recovery, and slower, more intentional travel.

