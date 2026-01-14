Cruise NewsFeatured

Explora Journeys Hosts Exclusive Melbourne Event With Jannik Sinner

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Ahead of the Australian Open, Explora Journeys hosted a small event with tennis player and Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner at Stokehouse in St Kilda on January 13. The evening marked the next step in their partnership and included an early look at a new onboard wellness program being created with Sinner and his performance team for Explora Journeys guests.

Sinner spoke about the training, recovery and mental focus that support his performance on court, and how important balance is to his routine. Those ideas are shaping the new program, which will be offered across all Explora Journeys ships beginning with the Mediterranean season in March 2026.

The program, called In Balance: A Jannik Sinner Ocean Wellness Program, will include movement, breathwork and recovery-focused experiences designed to help guests reset physically and mentally while at sea.

During a Q&A, Sinner shared how he manages pressure, stays focused during competition and builds recovery into his daily life. Guests were given a preview of how those practices will translate into onboard experiences.

The event also tied into Explora Journeys’ broader involvement in global sporting events. In 2025, guests watched the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from EXPLORA II in Monte Carlo, with access to curated onshore and onboard experiences. The brand will return in 2026 with EXPLORA I docked in Monaco during the race.

Through its partnership with Sinner, Explora Journeys continues to develop onboard experiences focused on wellness, recovery, and slower, more intentional travel.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

Celebrity Cruises Launches 4 European Festivals on Celebrity...

Silversea Unveils Refurbished Silver Muse with S.A.L.T. Experiences

Royal Caribbean Group Launches Points Choice Loyalty Program

Steve Leland Eats His Way Through The Streets...

Meet Dr. Dolphin 

Skip the Airport Stress with Ship&Play

Porthole TV Series Now Streaming in the UK...

Victory Cruise Lines Launches 35-Night Grand Voyage

MSC Poesia Debuts Dirty Dancing in Concert

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches New Brand and TV...

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.