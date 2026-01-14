Steve Leland Eats His Way Through The Streets Of Singapore

With fond memories of our recent food experiences with A Chef’s Tour in Bangkok, it was only natural to sign up with them again, this time to eat our way through the streets of Singapore. Beginning just as the city’s heat started to soften in the mid-afternoon, we stepped into Maxwell Hawker Centre. The food court was alive with the clatter of plates, the sizzle of woks, and the easy chatter between locals. Rows of brightly lit signs promised dishes passed down through generations, each stall carrying a story of its own.

The first bite to launch the adventure was a Fuzhou oyster cake. A small, golden fritter of rice-flour batter, it’s packed with briny oysters, then fried in round molds until crisp outside and soft and custardy within. This single mouthful was a perfect snapshot of what would become an unforgettable journey.

Dozens of hawker centers are scattered across the city, and what makes them so special is the ease of tasting the world in one place. Within a few steps, you move effortlessly between cultures: Malaysian curry empanadas and richly spiced dry curry, delicate Chinese soup dumplings (xiao long bao), Indonesian turnip spring rolls dipped in peanut sauce, and crisp Thai fried spring-roll cups. This walkable feast is proof that the city’s greatest diversity is often found at one shared table.

Proof that greatness doesn’t need tablecloths, Hawker Chan is tucked into a humble stall at the Chinatown Complex, famous for a single dish: soy sauce chicken rice. Awarded one Michelin star, it became one of the most affordable Michelin-recognized meals in the world. No theatrics, no reservations, just a queue, a tray, and a masterclass in Singapore’s hawker culture, where flavor, value, and tradition reign supreme.

Wandering the streets, it quickly becomes apparent that eating may well be the national pastime. Everywhere, street vendors, hawker centers, and cafés serve flavors shaped by centuries of seafarers arriving from around the world.

We take the subway to Little India. Surrounded by Hindu temples, we arrive at the Tekka Centre food market, making room for a blistered shrimp fritter, crisp dosa with coconut chili, and a satisfying wedge of mutton “pizza” murtabak.

As the tour draws to a close, it offers one final lesson in the city’s remarkable diversity. We finish with side-street tea and a syrup-soaked Turkish dessert, enjoyed beside one of Singapore’s grandest mosques.

Eating felt like learning — not from a textbook, but from the city itself. By the end of the night, we were full but reluctant to leave. As the sounds and smells of the hawker center faded behind us, the flavors lingered through final goodbyes, our gaze fixed on the glow of the impressive Marina Bay Sands.

A Chef’s Tour isn’t just about tasting dishes; it’s about understanding Singapore through what it cooks, shares, and proudly serves every day.