Royal Caribbean Group Launches Points Choice Loyalty Program

by Julie Bouchner
Royal Caribbean Group has introduced Points Choice, a new loyalty program that lets guests earn points across all three of its brands and use them where they choose, no matter which ship they sail on.

Royal Caribbean Group is expanding benefits for its most loyal guests and making rewards work across brands. Points Choice reinforces the company’s focus on rewarding repeat travelers and ensuring every trip and every point count across Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

“Points Choice is designed with our guests at the center,” said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Our guests are exploring more of our brands than ever before, and we believe our loyalty experience should grow with them. Points Choice gives every guest the power to direct their loyalty points within our family of brands where they will have the biggest impact for them.” 

Launching in January 2026, Points Choice links Royal Caribbean Group’s loyalty programs, including Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society, Celebrity Cruises’ Captain’s Club, and Silversea’s Venetian Society. Guests can earn points with one brand and apply them to any of the three programs, allowing them to continue building status where they choose or move points to explore another brand.

Points Choice builds on the Status Match program introduced in May 2024, which lets members receive equivalent tier status across all three brands. This ensures guests keep their benefits when sailing within the Royal Caribbean Group portfolio.

Points Choice highlights include:

  • Flexibility: Guests can apply earned points to the loyalty program of their choice while maintaining status match across brands.
  • Earning points: Members earn points as they do today and can move points up to 14 days after sailing through an online portal.
  • Effective date: Available for sailings departing on or after January 30, 2026.

Additional details, including point conversions and FAQs, are available online.

What are your thoughts on the Points Choice Loyalty Program? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

