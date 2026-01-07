Royal Caribbean Opens Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island opened on December 23, 2025, in Nassau, The Bahamas. The all-inclusive beach club offers a full day of sun, sand, and water activities. Day passes are available on Royal Caribbean’s website.

The club has two beaches and three pools, including The Deep End for relaxing and The Shallow End for families. Guests can eat at three beach grills, grab drinks at 10 bars, explore local artisan shops, and use beach essentials like loungers, umbrellas, towels, lockers, Wi-Fi, and water ferry transportation.

“Guests told us they wanted more ways to make the most of their time in The Bahamas, and that’s exactly what we created with Royal Beach Club Paradise Island,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean. “From quiet beach time to the ultimate poolside party, this destination offers something for every mood and marks the start of our Royal Beach Club portfolio.”

The beach club has three distinct areas. Family Beach features The Shallow End zero-entry pool, shaded and sunny seating, casual lawn games, and the Ultimate Family Cabana, a two-level private space with a whirlpool, wet-dry slide, frozen drink machine, and dedicated attendant service. Chill Beach offers a quieter setting with white-sand lounging and poolside relaxation at The Deep End, with optional cabanas. Party Cove delivers the most energetic experience, anchored by DJ music and The Floating Flamingo, the world’s largest swim-up bar, with reservable space on the second-level Party Deck for up to 12 guests, including dedicated food and beverage service and ocean views.

Developed through a public-private partnership with the Bahamian government, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island supports local employment and businesses. Bahamian influence is reflected in the design, entertainment, artisan shops, and dining.

The beach club joins Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay and is the first in a series of new destinations, including Royal Beach Club Cozumel and Royal Beach Club Santorini in 2026, Royal Beach Club Lelepa in early 2027, and Perfect Day Mexico later in 2027.