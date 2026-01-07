Cruise CEO Access | Exclusive Conversations

In this exclusive sneak peek, Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises, takes us inside the all-new Star Princess—and what’s coming is nothing short of extraordinary.

From bold, modern design and expansive ocean-facing spaces to next-generation staterooms and elevated dining experiences, Star Princess represents a new era for Princess Cruises. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to feel more open, more immersive, and more connected to the sea—while staying true to the refined elegance Princess is known for.

This isn’t just a new ship. It’s a statement about where cruising is headed next.