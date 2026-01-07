FeaturedVideos

Cruise CEO Access | Exclusive Conversations

by Bill Panoff
In this exclusive sneak peek, Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises, takes us inside the all-new Star Princess—and what’s coming is nothing short of extraordinary.

From bold, modern design and expansive ocean-facing spaces to next-generation staterooms and elevated dining experiences, Star Princess represents a new era for Princess Cruises. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to feel more open, more immersive, and more connected to the sea—while staying true to the refined elegance Princess is known for.

This isn’t just a new ship. It’s a statement about where cruising is headed next.

Watch the full video below for an inside look!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

