New Luxury Suites on Oceania Sonata

Oceania Cruises has unveiled redesigned and newly introduced suite accommodations aboard Oceania Sonata, the first ship in the Sonata Class, debuting in August 2027. The ship will feature an expanded suite offering, with suites accounting for 33% of all accommodations. Oceania Sonata will host 1,390 guests and be supported by a crew of 855, creating a spacious onboard experience.

“We have listened closely to the desires of our guests and are delighted to unveil Oceania Sonata’s thoughtfully reimagined suite accommodations,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Oceania Sonata is a triumph of spacious design and meticulous craftsmanship to deliver our unwavering commitment to extraordinary experiences and our unique brand of hospitality.”

Oceania Sonata Suite Overview

The four Owner’s Suites exceed 2,500 square feet and are located at the aft corners of Decks 10 and 11, each with 180-degree ocean views and wraparound verandas. For the first time on an Oceania Cruises ship, each Owner’s Suite includes two bedrooms: a primary bedroom with a king-size bed and marble bathroom, and a guest bedroom with a queen-size bed, private bath, and direct access to the veranda.

The eight Vista Suites range from more than 1,500 to over 1,900 square feet and are positioned at the aft of the ship with expansive verandas and uninterrupted ocean views. Each suite features dedicated living and dining areas, refined finishes, and a spacious master bathroom with double vanities, a rainfall shower, and a soaking tub.

The 16 Oceania Suites range from 1,000 to more than 1,400 square feet and offer separate living, dining, and sleeping areas that open to a private teak veranda. Each suite includes a king-size bed and a marble-appointed bathroom.

The 50 Horizon Suites are a new category, offering more than 600 square feet of space. Positioned between the Penthouse and Oceania Suite categories, they feature separate living and sleeping areas, a walk-through wardrobe, and an oversized veranda designed for outdoor lounging.

The suite collection is completed by 63 Penthouse Suites and 82 Penthouse Deluxe Suites, measuring 426 and 488 square feet, respectively. Each includes an oversized living area, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and a private veranda.

All suites include dedicated butler service. Owner’s, Vista, Oceania, and Horizon Suites also feature in-suite illy® coffee machines. Across all accommodations, guests will enjoy Oceania Cruises’ Tranquility Beds and Aquamar® bath amenities.

Additional design details for Oceania Sonata will be featured in the January 2026 issue of Your World magazine. Inaugural season itineraries will be available to view on January 21, 2026, and open for booking on January 28, 2026. Guests may pre-register for updates at OceaniaCruises.com/sonata-preview.