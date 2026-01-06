Steve Leland’s Suite Pleasures of Anantara

From the moment you arrive, Bangkok captivates you with a rhythm where frenetic energy meets Asian harmony. Sleek skyscrapers rise beside gold-tipped temples, while festive street life weaves everything together in a living tapestry of color, culture, and motion.

I’ve previously experienced the city on several occasions, each time exploring its storied markets and animated streets. This time, however, I surrendered to personalized indulgence with consecutive stays at two properties from the Anantara collection of ultra-luxe hotels and resorts.

For years, I had admired the brand from afar. As fortune would have it, a rare opening at both Anantara Riverside Bangkok and Anantara Siam Bangkok aligned perfectly with our brief five-day stay in Thailand.

For those unfamiliar with the Anantara brand, its name comes from the Sanskrit, meaning “without end,” an ethos that extends far beyond a beautifully appointed room in which to rest your head. Each property is thoughtfully designed to deliver authentic cultural experiences that reflect the spirit of its destination. Even before arrival, guests are invited to share their personal interests, allowing the team to curate and arrange cultural, culinary, and active experiences tailored to individual preferences.

Down By The Riverside

For our first three nights, we were embraced in the serenity of Anantara Riverside Bangkok. The resort occupies an enviable spot. Nestled amid lush tropical gardens along the gently lapping banks of the Chao Phraya River, it offers a sublime balance between calming retreat and adventurous exploration.

Having flown in from a 10-day expedition in Indonesia, we decided to spend our first day surrendering to the resort’s secluded pool, swaddled in tropical foliage, surrounded by floating lotus flowers under sun filtered by swaying palms. Our agenda was to perfect the art of doing absolutely nothing. Mission accomplished!

With our mental reset complete, what could be more appropriate than a traditional Thai massage from the Anantara Spa. A short walk through a bamboo lined pathway led to this pleasure-infused sanctuary. Once I reclined, skilled hands worked in a slow, methodical rhythm, leaving my travel-worn muscles relaxed and ready for whatever would come next.

Taking the suggestion of the property’s very helpful concierge, we embarked on an easygoing river journey with the resort’s shuttle boat, delving head first into the heart of the city’s Chinatown.

Although Bangkok’s street-food scene holds undeniable appeal, nothing compares to the exquisite dining experience at Seen, the resort’s signature restaurant. Showcasing South American flavors crafted into plates of pure passion, it surpasses all expectations. The transition from culinary delight to late-night allure is seamless with a nightcap at Sin, the resort’s chic rooftop bar with views of the city’s spellbinding lights.

After a deeply satisfying night cocooned in a snuggly duvet, convincing the body to rise was a challenge. Still, the promise of fresh discoveries won out as we once again hopped aboard the complimentary river shuttle, gliding our way to Icon Siam Mall. Shopping rarely tops my travel wish list, but this destination truly earns its must-see status with over 7,000 shops and 100 restaurants.

Lunchtime arrived surprisingly quickly, and the midday meal at the resort’s Benihana proved to be an experience in itself, delivering far more than anything the brand back home has ever offered.

For a change of pace, the guidance of the concierge was invaluable; he arranged for a private driver to take us outside the city to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ayutthaya, a ruined city incorporating over a dozen magnificent temples. As one of Thailand’s true cultural gems, it provides a glimpse into the Siamese kingdom’s ancient history.

Siamese Luxury

After three dreamy days at the Riverside resort, we traded tranquility for urban elegance at Anantara Siam Bangkok. This ultra-luxe sanctuary captures the heartbeat of the modern city with traditional Thai charm. Outside, the pulse of Bangkok hums; inside a hushed elegance prevails. The lobby is more than a grand entrance. It’s a welcoming, convivial space, perfect for lingering over a coffee or indulging in a refined afternoon tea ceremony.

The courtyard is the hotel’s undeniable showstopper, a lush, green space that brings the outdoors inside. Come morning, a sumptuous breakfast unfolds with casual charm beside koi ponds and waterfalls spilling into a gurgling stream. By evening, the mood shifts as lights twinkle, glasses clink, and the courtyard slips into the chic AQUA bar.

Three distinct doorways each lead to its own sublime culinary experience:

Free of guilt yet rich in flavor, Guilty artfully blends Indian, Mexican, and Mediterranean influences.

Step into the timeless ambience of Madison , where the enduring legacy of the iconic New York steakhouse is brought to life in the heart of Bangkok.

Completing this trifecta of gastronomic experiences, The Spice Market serves regional Thai favorites, thoughtfully reimagined with contemporary flair.

Yet despite these exceptional dining options, nothing surprised this wanna-be Italian more than lunch at Biscotti, the hotel’s Italian restaurant. Quite simply put, a standout experience.

Two nights barely scratch the surface here.

My initial Anantara experience stands apart, distinctly anti-chain, anti-same, and crafted for the well-traveled who appreciate originality and thoughtful luxury.