A Relaxing Port Stop at Resorts World Bimini Beach

by Julie Bouchner
Cruise days in port often come with a familiar challenge. You only have a limited amount of time at the destination, so it is important to choose an excursion that is easy to get to and allows you to actually enjoy the day without rushing. For my husband’s 30th birthday, we found the perfect solution at Resorts World Bimini Beach.

We were sailing with Celebrity Cruises alongside a few other couples and wanted a way to celebrate without overcomplicating the day. Resorts World Bimini Beach stood out as a destination that made logistics simple and the experience enjoyable.

Right after arriving in Bimini, we hopped on a complimentary trolley from the port that took us directly to the resort. Upon arrival, staff greeted us and escorted us straight to our cabana, setting the tone for a smooth and relaxed day.

Entrance to resort | Photo: Julie Bouchner

The cabana served as our base. Located near the beach and pool, it offered a comfortable place to settle in between swims, meals, and drinks. We ordered food and beverages throughout the day and never felt rushed.

What made this experience work particularly well as a port stop was how effortless it felt. Transportation was easy, the setup was ready when we arrived, and the layout of the day allowed us to enjoy ourselves without watching the clock. Instead of feeling like a stop squeezed between schedules, it felt like a complete experience. The DJ and music added a fun energy to the day while still keeping the atmosphere easygoing.

Before we knew it, it was time to close out our tab and head back to the ship.

View from cabana | Photo: Julie Bouchner

For cruise travelers looking for a simple and enjoyable port day, Resorts World Bimini Beach offers an easy option. Everything from arrival to cabana was straightforward, allowing us to focus on enjoying the day.

I am often asked how to make a port day stand out. This visit to Resorts World Bimini Beach is now one I reference often. It offered an easy arrival, a comfortable place to settle in, and a day that was well worth stepping off the ship for.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

