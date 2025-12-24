Jill Whelan Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float

Princess Cruises held a symbolic christening of its Rose Parade® float at Artistic Entertainment Services’ Pasadena facility, where the float was built. The ceremony followed maritime tradition with the breaking of a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila and marked the float’s introduction ahead of its New Year’s Day debut in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Princess Cruises Celebration Ambassador Jill Whelan led the christening, saying, “I name this float Star Princess. May God bless her and all who cruise down Colorado Boulevard on her.”

The float is inspired by Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Star Princess, and its Sphere Class design. Featured elements include The Dome, a relaxation and entertainment space at the top of the ship, and the sphere-shaped Piazza at the ship’s center. The overall design reflects the experience of sailing Alaska’s Inside Passage and highlights the ship’s inaugural Alaska season in 2026.

As the leading cruise line in Alaska, Princess brings the destination to the parade with scenes of glaciers, bald eagles, humpback whales, and bears fishing for salmon. The float is constructed using thousands of fresh flowers, seeds, bark, and other natural materials to reflect Alaska’s landscapes and wildlife.

Held annually in Pasadena, the Rose Parade draws about 800,000 spectators along its 5½-mile route and more than 28 million U.S. television viewers, with millions more watching worldwide. The parade features floral floats, marching bands, and equestrian units.

Designed and built by Artistic Entertainment Services, the Princess Cruises float measures approximately 55 feet long and 21 feet high and will feature more than 300,000 flowers and natural elements.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS, or at princess.com.