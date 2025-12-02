Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess Named the “Coolest Way To See Alaska”

Princess Cruises announced that Discovery Princess has been named the “Coolest Way To See Alaska” in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards!

The awards recognize the best travel experiences for families, chosen through expert reviews, consumer feedback, and hands-on testing. Discovery Princess stood out for its mix of comfort, innovation, and entertainment.

“We’re honored that Good Housekeeping recognized Discovery Princess as the coolest way to see Alaska,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “Alaska is a destination best shared across generations, and we’re committed to creating moments that bring families together — whether it’s watching glaciers, spotting wildlife, or sharing fresh seafood.”

Key Onboard Alaska Experiences

Park Rangers in Glacier Bay with live narration and Junior/Teen Ranger activities.

Storyteller sessions with cultural ambassadors, adventurers, authors, photographers, and Iditarod champions.

Puppies in the Piazza and Campfire Movies Under the Stars.

Alaska-Inspired Dining

Fresh local seafood, including salmon, halibut, and crab.

“Cook My Catch,” where guests enjoy fish they reel in on select excursions.

Alaska craft beers, regional spirits, themed hot drinks, and specialty cocktails.

Entertainment for Kids and Teens

Activities like the Gold Rush Treasure Hunt and Great Alaskan Fishermen’s Race.

2026 Alaska Season

In 2026, Discovery Princess will sail the popular Voyage of the Glaciers route between Vancouver and Anchorage (Whittier), including Glacier Bay National Park.

The season also includes the debut of Star Princess, offering weekly seven-day Inside Passage cruises round-trip from Seattle. In total, the May–September program features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations, giving travelers a wide range of ways to experience Alaska by sea or through land-and-sea trips.

Altogether, the 2026 season gives travelers many ways to experience Alaska at its best.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises in 2026? Let us know in the comments!