Explora Journeys Unveils 128-Day Endless Worlds Journey

Explora Journeys introduces Endless Worlds, its inaugural 128-day World Journey aboard EXPLORA I, running from January 6 to May 14, 2029. The voyage spans four continents, 29 countries and territories, and 63 destinations.

Created for travelers who value time, Endless Worlds reflects Explora Journeys’ Ocean State of Mind philosophy: purposeful, unhurried, and immersive. The journey traces historic routes of trade and cultural exchange across the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans, from Dubai to Barcelona, while marking the brand’s first visits to Australia and New Zealand.

“Endless Worlds is a milestone for Explora Journeys,” said Anna Nash, President. “It offers guests a seamless, global story of exploration, with the time and space to experience the world fully.”

The voyage is divided into seven Passages, each with its own narrative, together forming a continuous story of discovery. Highlights include Dubai, India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, Bali, Komodo, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Easter Island, the Panama Canal, Chile, Peru, Bermuda, the Azores, and the Mediterranean.

Onboard, ocean-front suites with private terraces provide serene retreats. Guests can enjoy wellness programs, curated enrichment, regionally inspired cuisine, cultural performances, and expert-led experiences. Seamless service, transfers, and immersive Destination Experiences make exploration effortless.

Reservations open early 2026 at explorajourneys.com, through Travel Advisors, or at the Explora Experience Center.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!