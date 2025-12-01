MSC Foundation and UNICEF Launch Philippine Education Initiative

The MSC Foundation and UNICEF have announced the next phase of their 16-year partnership, which has contributed $17 million to date. The new initiative, The Learning Bridge, will support about 400,000 children in the Philippines over the next three years.

The program focuses on Mindanao, where poverty, past conflicts, and the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in some of the lowest school enrollment and literacy rates in the country. Ongoing challenges, including extreme weather, limited resources, and a shortage of qualified teachers, continue to widen the learning gap.

The Learning Bridge introduces innovative solutions, from new teaching methods to a floating school that keeps education going for an indigenous community during floods. The program aims to improve both foundational and socio-emotional learning for children and adolescents across the region.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the MSC Group’s Cruise Division and Chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee, said:”Our relationship with UNICEF began more than 16 years ago and shaped the MSC Foundation when it was founded in 2018. Together, we have shown how innovation rooted in shared purpose can transform children’s lives. This new program in the Philippines is especially meaningful because many MSC employees and crew come from this country, reflecting both our partnership with UNICEF and our support for the communities our people call home.”

The program will strengthen disaster preparedness, expand digital learning, and provide resources for regional initiatives. In Caraga, a climate-smart floating school will keep children learning during floods, with teachers trained in targeted learning recovery. In BARMM, the focus is on early childhood education, play-based learning, and teacher training to improve school readiness, enrollment, and basic literacy and numeracy. The program is designed to be sustainable and scalable nationwide.

By building resilient educational systems and equipping children with essential skills, The Learning Bridge aligns with the Philippines’ National Development Plan and promotes lifelong learning. The partnership shows how the private sector can support government and UNICEF efforts to drive long-term social and economic progress.

Kitty Van der Heijden, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, said: “Education is crucial for children to break cycles of inequality and poverty and build brighter futures. We are grateful for the MSC Foundation’s renewed support, which will help us deliver innovative and scalable solutions to improve access to quality education, including for children on the frontline of the climate crisis.”

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.