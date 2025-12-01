Century Star Set to Launch on the Danube

Century Star, the newest ship in Century Cruises’ fleet, will begin sailing the Danube River on September 18, 2026. This follows the company’s recent growth, which includes four eco-friendly ships built over the past four years.

About Century Star

The ship features hybrid propulsion, a hull made from recycled steel, and meets EU sustainability standards aimed at net-zero carbon performance. Century Star is the result of a global collaboration combining Chinese leadership with Western shipbuilding, with its hull designed by Concordia Damen Shipbuilding.

The interiors, designed by MDesigns, are inspired by regions along the Danube:

Main Restaurant: Inspired by the Black Forest, named a CSI Awards 2025 Finalist for Concept of the Year

Bar and Lounge: Baroque elements and the musical heritage of Beethoven and Strauss

Lobby: Influenced by Bulgaria’s Rose Valley

Cabins: Comfortable, home-like feel with subtle regional details

Inaugural Blue Danube Cruise

The first sailing departs Budapest on September 18, 2026, and visits Esztergom, Bratislava, Vienna, Linz, and Passau. The eight-day voyage includes guided local experiences, port-to-landmark transportation, European dining, history lectures, and wellness activities such as Tai Chi and Yoga.

A second itinerary from Amsterdam to Basel will launch on the Rhine.

Leadership Perspective

Mr. David Fredericks, President and General Manager of The Americas, said, “Century Star, the first of many vessels planned for the Danube and Rhine, is a testament to the vision set by Chairman Mr. Peng 30 years ago on the banks of the Yangtze River. Through dedication and hard work, we have reached the heart of Europe, and we are incredibly proud. This is where Eastern elegance and hospitality meet Western style on the Danube River. Our maiden voyage is scheduled for September 18, 2026, on the Danube, and we eagerly look forward to introducing a Rhine itinerary on November 6, 2026. We are also excited about launching our vessels on the Nile in Egypt in 2027. The future of cruising is bright with Century Cruises.”

Upcoming milestones:

• Danube debut: September 18, 2026

• Rhine debut: November 6, 2026

• Nile ships launching in 2027

Long-Term Growth

Century Cruises’ expansion is built on more than 30 years of experience, with a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability.

Will you be sailing with Century Star on its maiden voyage? Let us know in the comments!