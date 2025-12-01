Be Unique Returns to ILTM: Where Italy Becomes an Experience

Italy is back at ILTM Cannes 2025 and it’s making noise. The acclaimed “Be Unique” pop-up is returning to the Croisette this December, once again turning Italy’s signature luxury style into a sensory experience no delegate can ignore.

Running Monday, December 1 through Thursday, December 4 at 2 Boulevard de la Croisette, the activation promises what ILTM insiders already know: this is not a booth. It is a full Italian immersion that blends culinary moments, cultural touchpoints, and a private clubhouse atmosphere.

Last year it became one of the most talked-about off Palais experiences. This year the team is raising the bar with the rallying cry “We did it… AGAIN!”

Expect chef crafted regional dishes, afternoon escapes, and intimate pre party dinners designed to cut through the ILTM chaos. Lunch sessions (13:00 to 14:30) give delegates a chance to reset, step away from the meetings, grab Italy by the fork, and recharge. Evenings transform the space into a high end Italian pregame built around one promise: “Come hungry. Leave Italian.”

Where Luxury Is Not a Limit® is more than a tagline. It is the operating system. The Be Unique team is positioning the pop up as the place for real conversations, real food, and real connection during the industry’s busiest week.

No lines. No noise. No FOMO unless you miss it.

Located directly across from the main ILTM pavilion, this Italian takeover is ready to steal the spotlight once again.

ILTM badge required