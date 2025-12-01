BlogsFeatured

Be Unique Returns to ILTM: Where Italy Becomes an Experience

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Italy is back at ILTM Cannes 2025 and it’s making noise. The acclaimed “Be Unique” pop-up is returning to the Croisette this December, once again turning Italy’s signature luxury style into a sensory experience no delegate can ignore.

Running Monday, December 1 through Thursday, December 4 at 2 Boulevard de la Croisette, the activation promises what ILTM insiders already know: this is not a booth. It is a full Italian immersion that blends culinary moments, cultural touchpoints, and a private clubhouse atmosphere.

Last year it became one of the most talked-about off Palais experiences. This year the team is raising the bar with the rallying cry “We did it… AGAIN!”

Expect chef crafted regional dishes, afternoon escapes, and intimate pre party dinners designed to cut through the ILTM chaos. Lunch sessions (13:00 to 14:30) give delegates a chance to reset, step away from the meetings, grab Italy by the fork, and recharge. Evenings transform the space into a high end Italian pregame built around one promise: “Come hungry. Leave Italian.”

Where Luxury Is Not a Limit® is more than a tagline. It is the operating system. The Be Unique team is positioning the pop up as the place for real conversations, real food, and real connection during the industry’s busiest week.

No lines. No noise. No FOMO unless you miss it.

Located directly across from the main ILTM pavilion, this Italian takeover is ready to steal the spotlight once again.

ILTM badge required

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

You may also like

Explora Journeys Unveils 128-Day Endless Worlds Journey

MSC Foundation and UNICEF Launch Philippine Education Initiative

Century Star Set to Launch on the Danube

Victory I Welcomes Photographer Gary Bogdon on April...

Setting Sail from Belém

Norwegian Luna Launches “Rocket Man” and “HIKO” Shows

A World Beyond All Expectations

Brightline Launches Caviar and Champagne Experience for Art...

Silversea Launches 2025/2026 Caribbean Season with 33 Voyages

“Connecting Conversations” Talks Cruising with Moderator Bill Panoff

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.