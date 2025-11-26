Victory I Welcomes Photographer Gary Bogdon on April 2026 Sailing

Victory Cruise Lines announces that photographer Gary Bogdon will join the Victory I as a guest lecturer for the April 25 to May 5, 2026, Toronto to Chicago sailing. This marks the line’s second season following its 2025 launch.

More about Bogdon

Bogdon’s work has appeared in Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, and USA Today. He has photographed major news events, multiple US presidents, and top sporting events, including the Super Bowl, World Series, NCAA Championships, Olympic Games, The Masters, the Stanley Cup, and the Kentucky Derby.

“Claudette and I enjoyed sailing from Toronto on our inaugural season, and the voyage to Chicago calling on all five Great Lakes is Victory Cruise Lines’s most popular for a reason as it showcases so many postcard-worthy moments,” said John Waggoner, chairman and founder of Victory Cruise Lines. “As an avid photographer myself, I am confident having Gary aboard to share photography tips and stories of the many events he has captured will be a treat for everyone.”

More about the itinerary

Onboard, he will lead photography workshops for smartphone and digital camera users and offer guidance on select shore excursions. The 10-night itinerary includes Niagara Falls from Port Colborne, Cleveland, Detroit, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Escanaba, Milwaukee, and ends at Chicago’s Navy Pier. A pre-cruise hotel night in Toronto is included.

