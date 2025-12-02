FeaturedVideos

Why Every Cruise Traveler Falls in Love With Vancouver

by Bill Panoff
Cruise travelers aren’t just passing through Vancouver, they’re falling in love with it. I sat down with leaders from the Port of Vancouver and Tourism Vancouver to explore what truly sets this city apart. From strong operations to the blend of nature, culture, and top-tier hospitality, Vancouver is becoming one of the most talked about cruise gateways. We covered trends, the guest experience, and what this means for the future of global cruising.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

