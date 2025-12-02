Norwegian Aqua, the new resort-style ship from Norwegian Cruise Line, made its debut in Lisbon in mid-March. The new vessel is an enhanced version of sister ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

These Prima-class ships created considerable buzz when Prima launched in August 2022 and Viva joined a year later. They’re attractive because of the creative use of space that allows cruisers to enjoy a variety of experiences smartly placed throughout the ship while never feeling crowded.

Norwegian Aqua features a handful of new amenities and attractions that elevates this class even more, making it the first in what’s called the “Prima Plus” class for NCL.

Never a Dull Moment

The best part is all the exciting things you can do on board, making it popular for cruisers who think of the ship as a destination itself — ideal for a day at sea.

Tops on my list is the new Aqua Slidecoaster hybrid waterslide/rollercoaster, the first of its kind at sea. Even with the unseasonably windy and overcast conditions at the top of the ship creating less-than-ideal scenario for a waterslide outing, I braved a long line of cruisers waiting to try the Aqua Slidecoaster for the first time.

I stepped into the raft and was launched by a catapult up an inclined ramp and into the long tunnel filled with a swirl of lights. After the initial rush up the slope, it’s a gentle ride around the top of the ship and back down to the starting point.

The Slidecoaster is a thrilling and refreshing ride ideal for hot and sunny days in the Caribbean. This included attraction replaces the go-kart race tracks you’ll find on other NCL cruise ships.

Norwegian Aqua is packed with cool stuff that gives travelers a vacation that feels as if you’re at a floating boutique resort rather than on a megaship. You can find foods to satisfy any cravings, all kinds of games, activities and shows, and, of course, the relaxing spa and pool areas you would expect on a cruise voyage.

Also, at the top of the ship, you’ll find the Stadium with games like Ping-Pong, table shuffleboard, the Tee Time interactive and tech-immersive miniature golf course, and the Bull’s Eye Bar (complete with dartboards) at the back of the ship. The space includes a dedicated pickleball court, too.

Another new attraction great for families with kids is the Glow Court. This is a fun, interactive-LED sports court that features a variety of games such as basketball and soccer, as well as an interactive dance floor that transforms into a lively nightclub.

My wife and I tried some of the sports competitions one morning, and it was way more fun than I expected as our competitive natures kicked in.

Thrill-seekers can try The Drop dry slide, which does just what the name suggests, dropping riders from Deck 18 to a landing zone on Deck 8’s Ocean Boulevard promenade.

The fun doesn’t stop there — not even close.

Aqua Game Zone, a large indoor facility on Deck 17, is the ultimate hangout for gamers who can pick from an enticing mix of virtual reality and classic arcade games, as well as racing simulators and activities like Skee-Ball. This vibrant venue features free games and some that require a fee.

Blessed Relaxation

Cruisers love their down time to relax and rejuvenate, of course. Norwegian Aqua offers a few areas to seek out for quality pool time. The ship’s innovative Ocean Boulevard (the venue- and activity-filled promenade that encircles Deck 8) has two Infinity Beach pool areas, one on each side of the ship. You can settle into the refreshing pools, hit the hot tubs, or hang out in a sun lounger.

The best part of spending time here is that you are close to the Soleil Bar at the aft of the ship, as well as a variety of eateries with indoor and outdoor seating options that connect to the stylish promenade. So, you can chill out by the pool and easily pop over to the bar for a cocktail or into Indulge Food Hall or The Local Bar & Grill for lunch.

Indulge offers an exciting variety of foods, ordered from a tablet at your table and delivered quickly from stations. You can pick a range of international flavors, as the venue has kiosks serving Texas barbecue (Q Texas Smokehouse), Indian (Tamara), plant-based dishes (Planterie), Asian (Noodles), and Spanish bites (Tapas food truck). This is just one of more than a dozen eateries on board … more on that in a bit.

Vibe Beach Club is an adults-only area with loungers, a bar and two large infinity-style hot tubs off each side of the ship. This appeals to people who want a more chill spot to hang out, where you can guarantee yourself a lounge chair, more attentive service and some quiet time (priced around $229 for a weeklong pass).

The Lido Deck pool — which is noticeably bigger than on Viva and Prima — offers an LED big-screen (for showing sports and movies), Waves Pool Bar, and two infinity hot tubs. This popular spot is just outside the ship’s Surfside Cafe buffet eatery. The Aqua Park, perfect fun for families with kids who would love to splash around on a sunny day, is one deck up.

The ultimate way to relax, though, is with a spa treatment and/or securing a thermal suite pass at Mandara Spa. The thermal suite has a beautiful relaxation area with panoramic sea views, Vitality Pool, and Flotation Salt Pool, as well as a variety of sauna rooms.

Dinners and Shows

In addition to all these fab ways to spend your day on board, nighttime is the right time for delicious dinners and lively entertainment. Aqua offers specialty restaurants Onda by Scarpetta (Italian), Cagney’s Steakhouse, Palomar (Mediterranean), Nama Sushi & Sashimi, Hasuki (teppanyaki), and a new Thai restaurant concept called Sukhothai.

Then, you’ll have the chance to enjoy the brilliant show Revolution: A Celebration of Prince at the ship’s dynamic Aqua Theater & Club, or any number of live music performances at bars such as Syd Norman’s Pour House, Penrose Bar, Whiskey Bar, Swirl Wine Bar, and Metropolitan, where you can try the tasty sustainable craft cocktails and biodynamic wine offerings.

It’s stunning how much Norwegian Aqua has to offer, with so many experiences in thoughtfully designed spaces that never feel crowded.

The good news: NCL’s second Prima Plus–class ship, Norwegian Luna, is set to debut in April 2026.

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.