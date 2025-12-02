PortMiami Posts Record Cruise Passenger Numbers and Cargo Growth

PortMiami had a strong year in Fiscal Year 2025, from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, with record cruise passenger numbers and steady cargo growth. The port welcomed 8,564,225 cruise passengers, up 4 percent from 8,233,056 the year before, the highest number ever. Cargo also grew, with 1,115,058 TEUs handled, a 2.35 percent increase, marking the 11th year in a row the port moved more than one million TEUs.

“PortMiami’s achievements highlight its role as both a cruise and cargo powerhouse, contributing billions to the local economy while advancing a future-ready vision of innovation, resiliency, and global connectivity,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Through strategic investments in infrastructure and technology, the port is improving operational efficiency and ensuring long-term competitiveness.”

Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO, added, “These results reflect the dedication of our team and the strength of our partnerships with the cruise industry, cargo carriers, and the business community. As we expand and modernize our facilities, our focus remains on safe, efficient, and resilient operations that support Miami-Dade County’s economic growth and strengthen our position as a global gateway for travel and trade.”

The 2025-2026 cruise season will bring several new ships to PortMiami, including Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth and Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady in October, Holland America’s Zuiderdam and Oceania Cruises’ Allura in November, MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa in December, Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker in January 2026, Holland America’s Eurodam in February, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Luna in March, and Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova in May.

PortMiami’s cargo growth is supported by upgrades to its facilities, including faster and more efficient container handling. The South Florida Container Terminal now has 18 Electric Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes, allowing higher stacking and quicker yard operations. Work is also ongoing at the Seaboard Marine yard to improve drainage and berths.

With new ships and continued upgrades, PortMiami is ready for more growth in cruise travel and cargo in 2026, maintaining its role as a major gateway for global travel and trade.

