Oceania Cruises has introduced two new dining concepts for Oceania Sonata, the first ship in its new Sonata Class, launching in August 2027.

The ship will feature La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, an 18-seat fine-dining restaurant, and Nikkei Kitchen, an evening venue built around the blend of Peruvian flavors and Japanese techniques.

La Table: Partnership with Master Chefs of France

La Table is the only restaurant at sea created with the approval of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (Master Chefs of France). This is the first time the organization has partnered with a cruise line. Oceania’s Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, are both members of the group, making Oceania the only line with two MCF chefs leading its culinary program.

La Table will offer a rotating menu designed by Chefs Quaretti and Barale, along with invited Master Chefs of France. It will also bring back Oceania’s Dom Pérignon Experience, a six-course tasting menu paired with three vintage Champagnes.

Nikkei Kitchen: Peruvian–Japanese Fusion

Nikkei Kitchen will showcase dishes rooted in Nikkei cuisine, which blends Peruvian ingredients with Japanese methods. The menu will feature fresh seafood, citrus, soy-based sauces, and peppers. Chef Gustavo Sugay, who has more than 20 years of experience in Nikkei cuisine, is collaborating with Oceania’s culinary team on the menu. Over the past year, he worked with the line to introduce 12 Nikkei dishes at Red Ginger.

Nikkei Kitchen’s menu will respect both Peruvian and Japanese traditions while encouraging creativity. Its bright, open design and visible kitchen will reflect the fresh, light style of the dishes.

Leadership Perspective

“Oceania Sonata represents an incredible opportunity to reimagine the future of our culinary program, while still offering the culinary concepts our guests know and love,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

Chef Quaretti added that both venues reflect the team’s dedication to their craft and their passion for exploring both French and global flavors.

La Table will require reservations and will have a wine experience surcharge. Nikkei Kitchen will be included in the ship’s specialty dining options and available on a first-come basis. More details and menus will be shared next year.

Additional Dining and Ship Details

Oceania Sonata will also include ten other dining venues guests already know, including the Grand Dining Room, Jacques, Red Ginger, Polo Grill, and Toscana.

The ship will be the ninth in the fleet and the first of four Sonata Class vessels, carrying 1,390 guests. Launching in August 2027, it will offer the brand’s most spacious design yet, with 30% of accommodations being suites.