Silversea Unveils 2026 Wave Season Offer

Silversea has launched its 2026 Wave Season offer, available on more than 800 voyages. Travelers can explore destinations from Athens to Antarctica with savings of up to 40 percent on new bookings made between December 3, 2025 and February 28, 2026. Savings vary by suite category. The offer also includes reduced deposits starting at 15 percent for guests booking the All Inclusive Plus fare. Full terms and conditions are on Silversea’s website.

“Our limited-time wave season offer invites our guests to indulge in limitless discovery on all seven continents, with savings of up to 40% on new bookings on over 800 global voyages,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “This is a unique opportunity for our trade partners to introduce new clients to Silversea’s signature all-inclusive luxury. With benefits offered across every suite category, guests have the opportunity to save on voyages through 2028, venturing to iconic and remote destinations in unmatched comfort.”

Here is a look at some of the highlighted voyages included in the offer:

LISBON TO BARCELONA (APRIL 5–16, 2026)

This 11-night sailing starts in Lisbon and follows the Atlantic coast to Vigo and Porto before heading to Cadiz and Malaga. The voyage ends in Barcelona. Pricing starts at USD 6,580 per guest for All Inclusive Plus and USD 6,090 per guest for All Inclusive.

BARCELONA TO MONTE CARLO (JUNE 27–JULY 5, 2026)

This 8-night journey on Silver Ray visits Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia and Cartagena before sailing to Saint Tropez and Monte Carlo. Pricing starts at USD 5,400 per guest for All Inclusive Plus and USD 4,980 per guest for All Inclusive.

FUSINA (VENICE) TO FUSINA (VENICE) (MAY 31–JUNE 11, 2026)

This 11-night sailing on Silver Muse explores Adriatic ports including Rovinj, Dubrovnik and several coastal towns in Italy. Pricing starts at USD 7,630 per guest for All Inclusive Plus and USD 7,000 per guest for All Inclusive.

ATHENS (PIRAEUS) TO ATHENS (PIRAEUS) (JULY 19–26, 2026)

This 7-night Greek Isles itinerary on Silver Nova visits Milos, Mykonos and other scenic islands. Pricing starts at USD 4,920 per guest for All Inclusive Plus and USD 4,200 per guest for All Inclusive.

All voyages include Silversea’s core amenities such as butler service in every suite, multiple dining options, 24-hour in-suite dining, wines and spirits throughout the ship, gratuities, complimentary Wi-Fi and more. The featured sailings span both Classic and Expedition ships, including the Nova Class ships Silver Nova and Silver Ray, which feature outward-facing designs, new venues, updated suite options, Otium wellness experiences and expanded S.A.L.T. culinary programming.

For more details, full terms and conditions and the complete list of featured voyages, visit Silversea’s website.

