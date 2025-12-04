MSC Cruises Begins One Year Countdown to MSC World Asia

The one-year countdown to the launch of MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, MSC World Asia, has officially begun. The ship joins the World Class fleet in December 2026 and will bring a fresh take on MSC’s Art of Cruising.

MSC World Asia sets sail on December 4, 2026, and will visit top Mediterranean destinations throughout the winter and summer seasons. The ship will feature design elements inspired by Asian culture, along with returning guest favorites and several new concepts.

With one year to go, MSC Cruises has highlighted 12 key features guests can expect on board:

Dragon Sculpture (New): A stainless steel dragon will hang 32 feet above the World Promenade. The sculpture is 39 feet long, covered in nearly 700 mirrors and 3,000 LED lights, and will illuminate at night.

Mediterranean Itineraries: Seven night cruises will visit Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Rome (Civitavecchia), Messina and Valletta during Winter 2026 and 2027. Summer 2027 will feature Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina, and Valletta.

The Spiral at Tree of Life (New): At 266.7 feet, this will be the longest dry slide at sea. Inspired by Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, it lets guests slide between 12 decks in seconds.

Pan Asian Street Food (New): A casual venue with a bar and outdoor terrace serving Southeast Asian dishes from Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Top Deck Family Areas: The Harbour (New Design): An updated Asian inspired outdoor family zone featuring the Cliffhanger over water swing, a ropes course, aquapark, playground and The Harbour Bar and Bites.

The Clubhouse (New): A retro inspired space with table games, bumper cars, basketball, roller skating and a LEGO Family Zone.

All Stars Sports Bar

MSC’s first American style sports bar sailing in Europe, featuring big screens, games and an outdoor terrace.

MSC Yacht Club

The most MSC Yacht Club options to date, with seven suite categories including the new Royal Duplex Suite. Yacht Club includes private lounge, restaurant, sundeck and 24 hour butler and concierge service.

Bars, Lounges and Restaurants

More than 40 venues, including six specialty restaurants such as Butcher’s Cut, Kaito Sushi, Teppanyaki, and Hola Tacos and Cantina, plus new Pan Asian Street Food and additional fast casual options.

Seven Districts

Family Aventura, Zen Area, Aqua Deck, The Terraces, Galleria, Promenade and MSC Yacht Club. Each district offers its own atmosphere and experiences to help guests navigate the ship.

More Than 20 Accommodation Types

A wide range of choices, including luxury suites, balcony cabins, connecting family rooms, and interiors suited for solo travelers.

Wellness and Relaxation

Aurea Spa, Technogym-equipped gym, seven pools, including Zen pools, and thirteen hot tubs, plus a Gentleman’s Barber and a full selection of treatments.

Entertainment

A variety of shows, live music, and activities are available day and night.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia? Let us know in the comments!