Art After Dark Launches Program at MSC Miami Cruise Terminal

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, MSC Group’s Cruise Division and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs’ Art in Public Places program hosted Art After Dark: Panel Discussion and Artist Reception at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal at PortMiami. The event marked a major milestone for the terminal’s public art program and brought together community members, local leaders, and the artists behind the installations.

Event Overview

Guests entered through a light-filled breezeway and walked into the main Lobby, where Danielle Roney’s generative animation Maris played on large entrance monitors. Inside, visitors saw Lauren Shapiro’s Collected Forms ceramic frieze, followed by Tamara Kostianovsky’s Conference of Birds series in the elevator vestibule. Upstairs in the VIP Lounge, guests viewed Hugh Hayden’s Melting Pot and Mark Fleuridor’s quilt series Blooming Flowers and Clear Skies before taking their seats for opening remarks.

Rubén Rodríguez, CEO of MSC Group’s North America Cruise Division, commented: “We take pride in the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, a modern architectural gateway designed not only to transform the travel experience for guests from around the world, but also to inspire them from the moment they arrive. Through our collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs’ Art in Public Places Program and PortMiami, we have ensured that the terminal sets new global standards in innovation while also championing creativity, environmental reflection, and meaningful cultural dialogue through public art.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava emphasized the value of collaboration and the role of public art in reflecting shared goals around environmental stewardship and community culture.

PortMiami’s growth is driven by people coming together with purpose. Real success happens when we build authentic partnerships. MSC Cruises and my administration share a deep commitment to protecting our oceans, safeguarding our planet for future generations, and elevating the cultural fabric of our community. This collaboration is a testament to the power of true partnership and exemplifies how public-private partnerships can enrich our lives through meaningful, inspiring public art.”

Hydi Webb, Director and CEO of PortMiami, noted that the new terminal adds world-class artworks to the seaport, further enhancing Miami’s cultural landscape.

Panel Discussion and Art Tour

During the panel, artists Mark Fleuridor, Hugh Hayden, Tamara Kostianovsky, Danielle Roney, Lauren Shapiro, and Juana Valdés spoke with Patricia Romeu, Chief of Art in Public Places, about how public art shapes civic spaces and reflects Miami’s cultural and environmental identity.

Ashlee Thomas, Interim Director, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, said: “The work of these incredible artists transforms civic spaces into world class iconic cultural landmarks. Integrating art into public spaces is redefining how we engage our built environment. It is especially meaningful to celebrate the magnificent series of public artworks at MSC Cruises during Miami Art Week. This further cements Miami-Dade County as a global epicenter for arts, culture, and innovation.”

After the panel, the Art in Public Places team led small group tours featuring insights from the artists themselves.

Guests ended the evening by walking across Juana Valdés’ terrazzo installation As Above, So Below: Wayfinding and Wandering before exiting the terminal. As they left, they were able to see Danielle Roney’s Maris displayed on the exterior monitors, visible nightly from 11 PM to 3 AM from the MacArthur Causeway and Biscayne Bay.

The full art program is permanently on view at the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal. Private tours are available by request at [email protected].