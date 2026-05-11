MSC Cruises Launches First Alaska Season in Seattle

MSC Cruises marked the start of its first Alaska season with the arrival of MSC Poesia in Seattle, establishing the city as the cruise line’s newest U.S. homeport.

MSC Poesia will operate seven-night Alaska sailings from Seattle through September 2026, with calls in Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia. Itineraries also include scenic cruising through Endicott Arm and views of Dawes Glacier.

To mark the occasion, MSC Cruises hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange ceremony with local officials, Port of Seattle representatives, and community stakeholders.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “The arrival of MSC Poesia in Seattle marks an exciting milestone for MSC Cruises as we bring our distinctive blend of European style and American comfort to the Pacific Northwest for the first time. Launching in Seattle reflects our continued commitment to expanding our presence across North America and offering guests new ways to experience some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. We are thankful for the strong collaboration and warm welcome from the Port of Seattle, elected officials and community leaders as we establish our presence in this incredible region.”

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Guests sailing aboard MSC Poesia this season will find several onboard additions, including MSC Yacht Club, Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi Bar, an updated MSC Aurea Spa, and an upgraded Technogym fitness center.