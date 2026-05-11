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MSC Cruises Launches First Alaska Season in Seattle

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Cruises marked the start of its first Alaska season with the arrival of MSC Poesia in Seattle, establishing the city as the cruise line’s newest U.S. homeport.

MSC Poesia will operate seven-night Alaska sailings from Seattle through September 2026, with calls in Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia. Itineraries also include scenic cruising through Endicott Arm and views of Dawes Glacier.

To mark the occasion, MSC Cruises hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange ceremony with local officials, Port of Seattle representatives, and community stakeholders.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “The arrival of MSC Poesia in Seattle marks an exciting milestone for MSC Cruises as we bring our distinctive blend of European style and American comfort to the Pacific Northwest for the first time. Launching in Seattle reflects our continued commitment to expanding our presence across North America and offering guests new ways to experience some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. We are thankful for the strong collaboration and warm welcome from the Port of Seattle, elected officials and community leaders as we establish our presence in this incredible region.”

RELATED: MSC Cruises Marks 6 Months Sailing From Galveston

Guests sailing aboard MSC Poesia this season will find several onboard additions, including MSC Yacht Club, Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi Bar, an updated MSC Aurea Spa, and an upgraded Technogym fitness center.

The Alaska season will also feature Pacific Northwest-inspired food and beverage options, including regional seafood, local ingredients, and Alaska-themed cocktails.

Entertainment onboard includes “Dirty Dancing: In Concert,” live music, comedy shows, themed events, family activities, and Alaska-focused programs on the region’s wildlife, geography, and culture.

MSC Cruises is also partnering with ORCA during peak whale season. An ORCA-trained Marine Mammal Observer will sail aboard MSC Poesia to support crew training, guest education, and whale research in Alaskan waters.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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